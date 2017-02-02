Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Feb. 3-9.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Bernie Reilly, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Patricia Folkner, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Reflections, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Esteban Anastasio, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Ben Burdick, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Crowbar: Fri: Underground hip-hop show, 10 p.m. Sat: Black Asteroid, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Flying M Coffeegarage: Fri: D.A. Stern, The Very Most, The Codlands, 8 p.m., $5. 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. 467-5533.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Whitaker and Oliver, 7 p.m. Sat: Jack Hale, 7 p.m. Mon: Poetics Boise, 6 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Idyltime, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Young the Giant, Lewis Del Mar, 8 p.m., $25/$27. Tue: Reel Big Fish/Anti-Flag, Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew, 7 p.m., $23.50/$25. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Bryan Miller, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Bryan Miller, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: A Chalivera Comedy Experience, 8 p.m. Tue: Mundek Clement Stein’s Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Tim Northern, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, 8 p.m., $10; DJ Goodcleanfun, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: DJ Puppcat, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Mon: Lydia Loveless, Angelica Garcia, Jensen Buck, 8 p.m., $16. Tue: Seratones, Marshall Poole, Gipsy Moonrise, 7 p.m., $10/$12. Thu: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Jimmy Sinn and the Bastard Kinn, 7 p.m., $8/$10. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Thu: Mike Doughty, Wheatus, 7 p.m., $17/$20. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: The Peep Show, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri-Sat: Old Death Whisper, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Doug Cameron, 8 p.m. Sat: Ryan Wissinger, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri: Mating Ritual, Satchmode, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Sol Seed, 10 p.m., $5. Thu: Kitchen Dwellers, 9 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Fri: Iration, Tribal Seeds, Protoje, 7 p.m., $21.50/$23. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri-Sat: Livingston Taylor, 7:30 p.m., $42-$48 online, $47-$53 door. Thu: Modern Classics, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $13-$18 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Tractor Beam, 7 p.m. Tue: Gleewood, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Hang Eleven, 10 p.m. Sat: Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice hosts musicians jam, 8-11 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
WilliB’s: Fri: Asphalt Buffet, 7 p.m. Sat: Smooth Avenue, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Iration: Friday, Revolution Center. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based band will satisfy your reggae cravings while working pop and rock into the mix.
Livingston Taylor: Friday and Saturday, Sapphire Room at Riverside Hotel. Sweet Baby James’ baby brother is a gifted storyteller, singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Lydia Loveless: Monday, Neurolux. Raw, impassioned singer-songwriter brings punk attitude to the alt-country genre.
Comments