Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Ryan Wissinger, 5-8 p.m. Sat: The Sidemen, 5-8 p.m. Mon: Billy Braun, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-7:30 p.m. Thu: David Moss, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Bittercreek Alehouse: Thu: Hillfolk Noir, 10 p.m. 246 N. 8th St., Boise. 429-6340. (every First Thursday.)
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Crowbar: Fri: Black Bass, 10 p.m. Sat: DJ Manek, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
El Gallo Giro: Thu: The Entertainers, 6-8 p.m. 5285 Glenwood St., Garden City. 321-0355.
Even Stevens: Fri: Red Light Challenge, 7 p.m. 815 W. Bannock St., Boise. 343-4018.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Jack Hale, 7 p.m. Mon: Luci Kolada, Soma, Vanilla Sugar, The Olivia de Havilland Mosquitoes, 6:30 p.m. Wed: Mia Edsall, 7 p.m. Thu: Megan Nelson, 6 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Buckskin, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Talib Kweli, Styles P, K’Valentine, Bryan Torch, 8 p.m., $21/$23. Sat: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, 7:30 p.m., $20. Tue: Martin Sexton, Brady Goss, 7:30 p.m., $25. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Tracy Smith, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Tracy Smith, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Insert Foot Theatre’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m., $10. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Bryan Miller, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Lock, Stock & Barrel: Sat: Paul Tillotson CD Release Party, 8 p.m.-midnight. 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise. 336-4266.
Neurolux: Fri: Shook Twins, Thistledown, 8 p.m., $16/$18. Sat: Lounge on Fire Album Release Party, Marshall Poole, Thick Business, Termination Dust, 8 p.m., $5/$7. Tue: Boise Blues Society feat. Jake Leg, 7 p.m., $3. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Sat: Keyes; Sunsleeper; Overcast; Young Planetary, 8 p.m., $5. Thu: Lemuria, Cayetana, Mikey Erg, 8 p.m., $13/$15. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Sherpa, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Rod Dyer, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Payette Brewing Co.: Sat: Great Bait, 6-9 p.m. 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. 344-0011.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Jimmy Bivens, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Thu: Spencer Batt, 5 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Sat: DeVaard, 10 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Sun: Juicy J, Belly, 8 p.m., $29.50-$55. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Swing dance w/Boise State University’s Big Band, 8-10 p.m. (lessons 7-8 p.m.), $5-$10. Sat: The Blues Addicts, The Brass Tacks Horns, 7:30 p.m., $13-$18 online, $18-$23 door. Tue: Idaho Songwriters Association Forum “Family Bands,” 6 p.m. Wed: Ned Evett and Music Box Album Release Party, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25 online, $25-$30 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Tom Bennett, 7 p.m. Tue: Spencer Batt, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Sat: Comanche Joe, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice hosts musicians jam, 8-11 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Nothing But Heros, 9 p.m., $5; Paul Tillotson CD Release Party (upstairs), 8 p.m.-midnight, $10. Sat: Kris Lager Band, 9 p.m., $7. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: This End Up, 7 p.m. Sat: Encore, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Paul Tillotson CD release party: Friday, Whiskey Jacques, Ketchum; Saturday, Lock, Stock & Barrel, Boise. Musicians James Wormworth (drums), Marty Ballou (bass) and Brian Charette (piano) celebrate the release of the Paul Tillotson Trio’s “Live at the Lock — Volume 1.”
Shook Twins: Friday, Neurolux. Idaho-raised identical twin sisters return to rock the ’Lux with quirky, folky jams and vocal harmonies.
Talib Kweli: Friday, Knitting Factory. Gifted hip-hop act is also a dedicated social activist.
Comments