Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Jan. 20-26.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Artistblue Gallery: Sat: Jayden Boyer, 2-4 p.m. 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Suite 1175, Nampa. 467-3643.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Dan Costello, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Tom Taylor, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Swingin with Ellie, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Capitol Bar: Sat: Gentle Rowser, 7 p.m., free. 6100 W. State St. 629-5134.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Crowbar: Fri: Accolade and Maksym, 10 p.m. Sat: Deuce Parks and Barbuto, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Sat: Ghost Revolver, 7 p.m. Mon: Poetry Slam, 6 p.m. Thu: Almost There Comedy Open Mike Night, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Jimmy Bivens, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Wed: Starset, Gemini Syndrome, We Were Giants, Traitors Gate, 7:30 p.m.. free. Thu: Steel Panther, Midline, 8 p.m., $23/$25. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Ben Kronberg, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Ben Kronberg, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Insert Foot Theatre’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m., $10. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Tracy Smith, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Meriwether Cider Company: Fri: Uncle Chris, 6-8 p.m. 5242 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 972-6725.
Neurolux: Fri: Choir Boy (formerly known as Bat Manors), Toy Zoo, Western Daughter, 8 p.m., $5. Sat: HiHazel, The Love Bunch, Laika the Dog, 8 p.m., $5. Mon: Gazebos, Boyfriend, Love-Lace, 7 p.m., $6/$8. Tue: The Nude Party, Sea’s Apprentice, 7 p.m., $5. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Fri: Dorothy, The Georgia Flood, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15. Wed: Seth Walker, Jake Leg, 7 p.m., $10/$12. Thu: American Wrestlers, Dark Swallows, Preakedness, 8 p.m., $8/$10. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Like a Rocket, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Payette Brewing Co.: Sat: Roughed Up Suspects, 6-9 p.m. Wed: Dylan Olson, 6-9 p.m. 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. 344-0011.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri-Sat: Andrew Sheppard Band, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Frankly Burlesque Revue, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Satsang, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Rolled Into One, 10 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Jenny Herzog, 7 p.m., $10-$14 online, $13-$17 door. Benefit for Surel’s Place. Sat: Chaz Browne, 7:30 p.m., $12-$16 online, $15-$20 door. Thu: Philip B. Garonzik Music Scholarship Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $15-$20 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Elle Carpenter, 7 p.m. Tue: Mojo Boogie, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Spacebar Arcade: Sat: Third Space Saturday with DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monthly all-vinyl DJ night. 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 918-0597.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: The LBJs feat. Jimmy Vegas, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. Thu: Face the Nation (metal night), 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Andy Frasco and The U.N., 9 p.m., $16/$18. Sat: Analog Son, 9 p.m., $8/$10. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Sat: Terry Peoples, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Michael Deeds recommends
Ben Kronberg: Friday through Sunday, Liquid Laughs. The comedian irritated Roseanne Barr. ’Nuff said.
Dorothy: Friday, The Olympic. Female-fronted, L.A. rock band was one of Rolling Stone’s “Best New Artists” in 2014.
Steel Panther: Thursday, Knitting Factory. Heavy-metal parody act has serious chops.
