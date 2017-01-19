Music News & Reviews

January 19, 2017 5:51 PM

Hair-band parody Steel Panther set to pounce

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Gleefully low-brow, spectacularly profane hair-band parody Steel Panther has terrorized Boise twice before: opening for Judas Priest in 2014 at CenturyLink Arena, then headlining its own concert at the Revolution Center in early 2016. Now the Los Angeles headbangers will visit the 999-capacity Knitting Factory for an intimate night of raunch. Steel Panther’s new album, “Lower the Bar,” will be released on March 24 and features a cover of Cheap Trick’s “She’s Tight” with guest vocalist Robin Zander.

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Opening: Midline.

Warning: profanity

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

View more video

Entertainment Videos