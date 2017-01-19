Hair-band parody Steel Panther set to pounce

Gleefully low-brow, spectacularly profane hair-band parody Steel Panther has terrorized Boise twice before: opening for Judas Priest in 2014 at CenturyLink Arena, then headlining its own concert at the Revolution Center in early 2016. Now the Los Angeles headbangers will visit the 999-capacity Knitting Factory for an intimate night of raunch. Steel Panther’s new album, “Lower the Bar,” will be released on March 24 and features a cover of Cheap Trick’s “She’s Tight” with guest vocalist Robin Zander.
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Opening: Midline.
Warning: profanity
Comments