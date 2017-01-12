Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Jan. 13-19.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Artistblue Gallery: Sat: Alena Maldonado, 2-4 p.m. 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Suite 1175, Nampa. 467-3643.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Sean Hatton and Bernie Reilly, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Jeff Engelbert, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: RandomAcX Duo, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Wilson Roberts, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Billy Braun, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Crowbar: Fri: Filibusta, 10 p.m. Sat: Layton Giordani, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
daVinci’s: Thu: Michael Laky, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 190 E. State St., Eagle. 939-2500.
El Gallo Giro: Fri: Red Light Challenge, 6 p.m. 615 W. Main St., Boise. 488-4757.
El Gallo Giro: Thu: The Entertainers, 6-8 p.m. 5285 Glenwood St., Garden City. 321-0355.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Flying M Coffeegarage: Fri: Steve Fulton, 8 p.m., $5. 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. 467-5533.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: The Olivia deHavilland Mosquitoes, 7 p.m. Sat: Jack Hale, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Blaze & Kelly, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Hell’s Belles, Defenders of the Faith, Break Surface, 8 p.m., $13. Sat: Winter Salsa Fiesta with DJ Giovanni, 9 p.m., $6. Sun: Chevelle, Black Map, Dinosaur Pile-Up, 7 p.m., Sold out. Mon: The Blues Addicts, 7:30 p.m., free fan appreciation night. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Idaho Laugh Fest, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Idaho Laugh Fest, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Ben Kronberg, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: DJ GoodCleanFun, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Glitterati Gals Burlesque presents A Rewind Rendezvous, 8 p.m., $5. Tue: Calliope Musicals, Hand Trembler, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Wed: High on Fire, Archons, 7 p.m., $20/$22. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Fri: John Craigie, 7 p.m., $7/$10. Sat: Cardboard Swords, 7 p.m., $5. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: The Fabulous Blue Rayz, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Rod Dyer, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Payette Brewing Co.: Sat: Ben Burdick Trio, 6-9 p.m. Wed: Adam and Dave, 6-9 p.m. 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. 344-0011.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Hillfolk Noir, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Cityfolk, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Gigglebomb, 10 p.m. Sat: Emily Tipton Band, 10 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Mon: Deorro, Dirty Audio, 8 p.m., $20-$35. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Idaho Songwriters Association fundraiser with David Andrews, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20 online, $20-$25 door. Sat: Smooth Avenue, 7:30 p.m., $13-$18 online, $18-$23 door. Thu: Credenda, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $15-$20 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sa-Wad-Dee Thai Restaurant: Wed: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. 884-0701.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Great Bait, 7 p.m. Tue: Elwood, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Soul Serene, 10 p.m. Sat: Encore (’80s night), 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice, 10 p.m. Wed: Gipsy Moon, 10 p.m. Thu: The Broken Outlaws, 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Tony Holiday and The Velvetones, 9 p.m., $5. Sat: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Funhouse, 7 p.m. Sat: Hecktor Pecktor, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Michael Deeds recommends
Chevelle: Sunday, Knitting Factory. Veteran hard rockers are best known for 2002 radio hit “The Red.” Sold out
High on Fire: Wednesday, Neurolux. Shirtless frontman Matt Pike does brutal, sludge-fueled metal with Motorhead-like fury.
Ben Kronberg: Thursday through Jan. 22, Liquid Laughs. Quirky comedian’s low-key delivery, affinity for wordplay and pretzel-logic one-liners are hysterical.
