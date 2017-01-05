Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Jan. 6-12.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Artistblue Gallery: Sat: Jack Hale, 2 p.m. 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Suite 1175, Nampa. 467-3643.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Dan Costello, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Patricia Folkner, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Blaze & Kelly, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Willison Roos, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Douglas Cameron, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Crowbar: Fri: Something Spicy (remix/dance set), 10 p.m. Sat: DJ Manek, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Whitaker and Oliver, 7 p.m. Sat: Walt and Teresa Huntsman, 7 p.m. Tue: Mia Edsall, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Pine Grove Blues, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Keith Barany, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Keith Barany, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: 10 Minutes with Doctor Haas, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Idaho Laugh Fest, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Murph’s Corner Brew: Sat: Sam Rule, 10:30 a.m. Sun: Walt and Theresa Huntsman, 10:30 a.m. 7709 W. Overland Road, Boise. 375-0012.
Neurolux: Fri: DJ Young Sick Bacchus, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: DJ Puppycat, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Tue: Lightworks, Something Symbiotic, Styles in Black, 7 p.m., $5. Wed: Emily Davis and The Murder Police, Cult Bride, Kait Hendrix, 7 p.m., $5. Thu: The Lil’ Smokies, 7 p.m., $12/$14. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Fri: Fort Harrison, Fake Awake, Hand Trembler, 7 p.m., $5. Sat: Second Best, Jetski, Moulder, 7 p.m., $5. Thu: Overslept, Silver and Gold, Aphorist, 7 p.m., $5. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: High Beams, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Chicken Dinner Road, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Frankly Burlesque, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Soul Serene, 10 p.m. Sat: Critter Soup, Tsun Dog, Electric Caveman, 10 p.m. Wed: Brandon Pritchett, 8 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Sat: Zack Quintana feat. The Tuck Bros with Noble Holt and Thomas Wilson, 7:30 p.m., $8-11 advance, $11-$15 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Chicken Dinner Road, 7 p.m. Tue: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: The Astrophobes, 10 p.m. Sat: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice, 10 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. Thu: Face the Blast (metal night), 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Candy’s River House, 9 p.m., $5. Sat: Andrew Sheppard Band, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Blaze & Kelly, 7 p.m. Sat: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
The Lil’ Smokies: Thursday, Neurolux. Naturally, this Montana bluegrass outfit is a pick. The band is all about picking.
Keith Barany: Friday through Sunday, Liquid Laughs. Utah-based comedian isn’t a clean comic but works nicely in a PG-13 to light R zone.
