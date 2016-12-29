Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Galen Louis, 5-8 p.m. Sat: David Moss, 5-8:30 p.m.; Wilson Roberts, 8:45 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Mon: Michaela French, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Gary Tackett, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Sidemen, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Bittercreek Alehouse/Red Feather Lounge: Sat: NYE Bash with Foul Weather, Up is The Down is The w/DJ Tiger Spittle in Red Feather. 246 N. 8th St., Boise. 429-6340.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Quinn Van Paepeghem Trio w/Nicole Christensen, 8-11 p.m. Sat: Chuck Smith Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Clay Moore Sextet w/Nicole Christensen, Chuck Smith, Matt Short, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Rob Harding Trio, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
Crowbar: Fri: CloZee/Psymbionice and Jakzon, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
El Gallo Giro: Thu: The Entertainers, 6-8 p.m. 5285 Glenwood St., Garden City. 321-0355.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Sat: Humpin’ Hannah’s New Year’s Eve Bash, 7 p.m.-close, $15. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Ghost Revolver, 7 p.m. Mon: Poetics Boise, 6:30 p.m. Thu: Megan Nelson, 6 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Kenny Saunders and Kayleigh Jack, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Sat: Boise’s Heavy Metal New Year’s Eve w/Black Tooth Grin, Traitors Gate, Vault7, Rise of the Fallen, Tulpaa, 8 p.m., $8. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Gabe Dunn, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Gabe Dunn, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Mundek Clement Stein’s Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Keith Barany, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Junior Rocket Scientist, Western Daughter, Oceans Are Zeroes, 8 p.m., $5. Sat: Hollow Wood, St. Terrible, Harvey Krishna, 8 p.m., $10/$12. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Sat: NYE Party w/Urban Outfielders, Space Car, Wicked Bears, 9 p.m., $5. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Andrew Sheppard Band, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Bill Coffey, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Pizzalchik: Sat: Everything is Plastic Band, 7:30 p.m., The Goldfish Boys All Star Band, 8:45 p.m.; food, drink specials, champagne at midnight. 7330 W. State St., Boise. 853-7757.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Afrosonics album release, 10 p.m., $10. Sat: Pilot Error NYE Show, 10 p.m., $15. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Sat: Reckless Kelly, Micky and The Motorcars, The Braun Brothers, 8 p.m., $29.50. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Chicken Dinner Road, 7-9:30 p.m. Tue: Douglas Cameron and John Fricke, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Sofia’s Greek Bistro: Sat: Ken Harris and Carmel Crock, 6-9 p.m. 6748 N. Glenwood St., Boise. 853-0844.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Nash, 10 p.m. Sat: Franks and Deans, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice, 10 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Micky and The Motorcars, Robbie Walden Band, 9 p.m., $22/$25. Sat: NYE w/Dusty 45’s, Vokab Kompany, SVYR, 9 p.m., $55/$60. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: This End Up, 7 p.m. Sat: New Year’s Eve ’80s Party w/Encore, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Foul Weather: Saturday, Bittercreek Alehouse. Boise instrumental trio will fuse jam-rock and intergalactic jazz into a danceable mix in this free New Year’s Eve gig.
Reckless Kelly, Micky and the Motorcars: Saturday, Revolution Center. Country up your New Year’s Eve at the Boise area’s biggest indoor concert.
Hollow Wood: Saturday, Neurolux. Boise band and venue make the perfect choice for an indie New Year’s Eve celebration.
Comments