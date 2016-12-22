Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Dec. 23-29.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 6-9 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Pamela DeMarche, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Patricia Folkner, 5-8 p.m. Mon: Gabe Hess, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Ken Harris and Carmel Crock, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Quinn Van Paepeghem Trio w/Nicole Christensen, 8-11 p.m. Sat: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore Trio w/Amy Rose, 8-11 p.m. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith and Nicole Christensen, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Q Morrow, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Naomi Psalm, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
Crowbar: Thu: Devin Kelly and Brooke Would, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri: Fugly Nightmare B4 Christmas Party, 9 p.m. to close. Prizes for best fugly Christmas sweaters, drink specials, The Rocci Johnson Band. Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Thu: Songwriter Showcase, 7-9:30 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Emily Tipton, Michaela French and Kayleigh Jack, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Sean Peabody, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Sean Peabody, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Insert Foot Theater’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m., $10. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Gabe Dunn, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike, 9:30 p.m. (signups at 9 p.m.). 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Jingle Jamboree! A Christmas Extravaganza to benefit Boise’s homeless community, 8 p.m., $5. Bands include: The Acid Guide Service, Dedicated Servers, Glenn Mantang & the GOV, Lounge on Fire, Mantooth, Mighty Band of Microbes, and Travelin’ Miles. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Ringtones, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Dimes Xmas Show, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Brandon Pritchett, 8 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Thu: Idaho Songwriters Association Forum, 6 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: The Noah Kadre Experience, 7-9:30 p.m. Tue: Jimmy Bivens, 7-9:30 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Tue: Blind Mice, 10 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. Thu: Zolopht, 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, 9 p.m., $5. Mon: Hell’s Belles, 9 p.m., $20/$25. Tue: Asher Roth, 9 p.m., $15/$17. Wed: Zoso, 9 p.m., $15/$17. Thu: The Supersuckers, 9 p.m., $15/$17. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Michael Deeds recommends
Sean Peabody: Friday through Sunday, Liquid. The Boise-based “Hawaiian comedian” will spread a little holiday cheer.
Hell’s Belles: Monday, Whiskey Jacques in Ketchum. Skiing Sun Valley all day then rocking to an all-female AC/DC cover band all night? Yes, please.
The Supersuckers: Thursday, Whiskey Jacques in Ketchum. Eddie Spaghetti and company will try to liven up their claim as “the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world.”
