Boise band The Runaway Hamsters go country

Boise-based musical siblings The Runaway Hamsters — Isabella Keen, 12, and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley Keen, 10 — released their music video to the title track of their newest CD "A Little Bit of Country," this fall. The video was directed by Emmy award-winner Roman White, and the single was written by The Hamsters and producer Kent Wells.