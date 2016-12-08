Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Dec. 9-15.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Balcony Club: Thu: Salsa dancing, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5, includes lessons at 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Brett Reid, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Patricia Folkner, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Reflections, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Swingin’ with Ellie Shaw, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Fiona Luray, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Quinn Van Paepeghem Trio w/Nicole Christensen, 8-11 p.m. Sat: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore Trio w/Amy Rose, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Cinder Wines: Thu: BFD, 5:30-8 p.m. 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. 376-4023.
Crowbar: Fri: Donald Glaude and Jeremiah, 10 p.m. Sat: Hedflux, 10 p.m. Wed: Bohimea, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
El Gallo Giro: Thu: The Entertainers, 6-8 p.m. 5285 Glenwood St., Garden City. 321-0355.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Flying M Coffeegarage: Sat: The Slow, The Openers, 8 p.m., $5. 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. 467-5533.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: The Olivia de Havilland Mosquitoes, 7 p.m. Sat: Ghost Revolver, 7 p.m. Sun: Thomas Paul, 11 a.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Reilly Coyote, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Sun: Kyle Gass Band, 7:30 p.m., free tickets by listening to 100.3 The X. Thu: Russ, 8:30 p.m., $35-$90. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: John Caparulo, 8 and 10 p.m., $23. Sun: John Caparulo, 8 p.m., $23. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: 10 Minutes with Doctor Haas, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Murph’s Corner Brew: Sat: Lynn Tredeu, 10:30 a.m. Sun: James Miller, 10:30 a.m. Thu: Rachael Leigh, 7 p.m. 7709 W. Overland Road, Boise. 375-0012.
Neurolux: Fri: Storie Grubb, Marquina, Lucid Aisle, 8 p.m., $5. Sat: Korby Lenker, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Mon: Tele Novella, With Child, Mighty Fang, 7 p.m., $7. Tue: Muuy Biien, The Western Mystics, Nude Dude, 7 p.m., $5. Wed: Arc Iris, Sun Blood Stories, 7 p.m., $7. Thu: Red Fang, Torche, Whores, 7 p.m., $17/$20. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
The Olympic: Tue: Gill Landry, Thistledown, 7 p.m., $13/$15. Thu: The Moody Jews, 8-11 p.m. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Buckskin, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Rob Harding Band, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Tauge and Faulkner, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Frankly Burlesque, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: 39th Anniversary Party w/Tyler Nelson performing “The Grinch,” and The Ringtones, 7 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
The Ranch Club: Wed: DJ Bonz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 378-7363.
Reef: Fri: Emily Tipton, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Brandon Pritchett, 8 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Wed: Old Dominion, Steve Moakler, 8 p.m., $20-$45. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Gerry and the Dreambenders, Jake Leg, 7:30 p.m., toy or cash donation for Toys for Tots. Sat: Authentic Imitation, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $15-$20 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Schnitzel Garten: Sat: The Moody Jews, 5-8 p.m. 1225 E. Winding Creek Drive, Eagle. 629-8855.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Tractor Beam, 7-9:30 p.m. Tue: Soma, 7-9:30 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Hang Eleven, 10 p.m. Tue: Blind Mice, 10 p.m. Wed: 6th Street Shuffle, 10 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Shakewell, 9 p.m., $5. Sat: Blistered Earth, 9 p.m., $7/$10. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Sat: Hecktor Pecktor, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
John Caparulo: Friday through Sunday, Liquid Laughs. A past favorite on “Chelsea Lately,” he’s also performed stand-up on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and his own one-hour special, “Meet Cap,” which was featured on Comedy Central.
Kyle Gass Band: Sunday, Knitting Factory. For one thing, it’s a free show. For another, Gass is half of Grammy-winning comedic metal band Tenacious D.
Red Fang: Thursday, Neurolux. The Portland band is regarded as a heavy metal act, but there’s plenty of stoner grunge in the group’s sledgehammer sound.
