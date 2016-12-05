Idaho’s Korby Lenker will release CD ‘Thousand Springs’ at concerts around state this week

Originally from Twin Falls, singer-songwriter Korby Lenker has lived the past 10 years in Nashville, from where he hits the road for his 200-plus gigs each year. But he has been reconnecting with his home state during the past year, and you can hear his “Christmas Rain” on this year’s “Idaho Ho Ho” CD that benefits The Idaho Foodbank.
Now he’s on tour for a special Idaho release of his new album “Thousand Springs,” recorded at sites around the state that have special meaning to Lenker. (One of those sites was the mortuary his parents once owned in Twin Falls, where he grew up.)
The album includes tracks “Last Man Standing,” which won first place at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival songwriters contest in August, and “Friend of a Friend,” co-written with Molly Tuttle.
The CD will be officially released in spring 2017, but you can hear him play it live and buy a copy on his special, Idaho-only release tour. Find more info at KorbyLenker.com.
▪ 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Willard Arts Center’s Carr Gallery, 450 A St., Idaho Falls. $15 in advance and at the door.
▪ 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland High School, 1800 Bench Road, Pocatello, $15 general, $5 students at the door.
▪ 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 5th St., E., Ketchum. Free with suggested $10 donation.
▪ 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. $30 general, $20 member, $10 kids. Premium seats are $60, $50, $30 at SunValleyCenter.org and the door.
▪ 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
