'Friend and a Friend' by Korby Lenker and Molly Tuttle

Idaho singer and songwriter Korby Lenker recorded his latest CD "Thousand Springs" at locations throughout Idaho. This is a bluegrass version of the song "Friend and a Friend," co-written and performed here with Molly Tuttle. Lenker recorded at sites around the state that have a special meaning to him, including the mortuary his parents once owned and where he grew up.