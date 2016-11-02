Vocal group Il Divo rolls into Boise for concert

They’re male. They’re multinational. And they’re massively successful. Vocalists Urs Bühler (Switzerland), Carlos Marín (Spain), David Miller (United States), and Sébastien Izambard (France) are a classical crossover quartet that — surprise! — was the brainchild of infamous reality-TV judge Simon Cowell. Give the man credit: It was a good idea. Since forming in 2003, ll Divo has sold tens of millions of albums. The group’s current trek is called the “Amor & Pasion” tour, which translates loosely into “Wow, cash is romantic.” (OK, not really.)
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $49-$125. Ticketmaster.
Comments