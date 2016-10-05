Treefort headliner Charles Bradley diagnosed with stomach cancer

Singer Charles Bradley has called off his fall tour after doctors found a cancerous tumor in his stomach.
The 67-year-old funk, soul and R&B singer was one of the headliners at the Treefort Music Fest last March in Downtown Boise, where he gained hundreds of new fans with his powerful, emotional performance.
“In the past few months, I have had to cancel a number of shows due to illness, taking me away from my beautiful fans,” Bradley said in a statement on his Facebook page. “My doctors recently discovered a cancerous tumor in my stomach. I’m getting the best medical care and we are all extremely optimistic. I will fight through this like I’ve fought through the many other obstacles in my life.”
We regret to announce that Charles is forced to cancel upcoming tour dates due to illness: Full statement here: https://t.co/lwbkEtds7H— Charles Bradley (@Charles_Bradley) October 4, 2016
Treefort Music Fest posted words of encouragement on its Facebook page to Bradley. “Sending all of our ‘love’ and positive vibes to Charles Bradley who was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Wishing you a speedy recovery Soul Eagle!”
Most recently, Bradley appears in the background of certain scenes of Netflix’s popular superhero show, “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” the full first season of which was just released Sept. 30. Here are the two songs featured on episode 3:
