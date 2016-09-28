Neil Young rolls into Outlaw Field for sold-out concert

Stretching outdoor music into football-season weather, classic rocker Neil Young and his latest backing band, Promise of the Real, will wrap up this year’s concert series at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field. Young, 70, hasn’t played in Idaho since a sold-out show in 2007 at the 2,200-capacity Morrison Center. Promise of the Real accompanied Young on his most recent studio album, “The Monsanto Years.” The band’s members include frontman Lukas Nelson and his brother, Micah — the twentysomething sons of Willie Nelson, who gigged at Outlaw Field earlier this summer. Young and Promise of the Real have toured together since last year, generating enthusiastic reviews for fresh setlists and long, incendiary performances.
Michael Deeds
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
Comments