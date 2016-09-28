Lindsey Stirling to perform concert outdoors

Is summer really over? Say goodbye to concert season with electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, who — along with Neil Young crosstown — plays the season’s final major outdoor show next week. Stirling, 30, sold out the 4,000-capacity Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden when she visited Idaho in 2015. This time she’s playing at Memorial Stadium (known to local baseball fans as Hawks stadium). A former “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Stirling evolved into a bona fide star mostly by being herself. “I love to play the violin, dance, write music, edit videos, play dress up and perform,” she explains in her YouTube bio. “So, I combined it all together and this is what happened. :)”
Michael Deeds
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb.
