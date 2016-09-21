Hey, Boise! Flashback to the ’80s with two icons of the decade

How could you forget the ’80s? It’s like they never left. The music from the decade of Reaganomics and MTV continues to retain its popularity. This week, you can blast back to the past with two of the best musical artists to come out of that era.
▪ It could be the ultimate girls night out when ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper hits the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field stage. This dynamic performer always brings the attitude. Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner (for “Kinky Boots”) and is now a best-selling author for her biography “Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir.” She received two standing ovations when she opened for Cher at the Idaho Center in 2002. So look for fun, fun, fun as she rolls out her pop classics, such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “She Bop” and the anthem-like “True Colors.” But wait until you hear what’s she’s been up to lately — yes, she’s gone a little bit country. Blues harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite will open.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. $43.50. Ticketmaster.
Sow some seeds with Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field on Sept. 22. The ’80s pop-rock band — known for hits such as “Shout,” “Pale Shelter” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” — is also known for its inspired musicianship and jazz influences. You’ll hear a concert packed with hits from their groundbreaking 1985 “Songs from the Big Chair” to 1989’s “Sowing the Seeds of Love” to 2004’s “Everybody Loves a Happy Ending.” This concert is rescheduled from June 14. Tickets for the original date still are valid.
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. $55. Ticketmaster.
Comments