More Videos

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer 159

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Pause
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer 116

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

The Grinch 135

The Grinch

Video appears to show man leaving Oscars ball with McDormand’s trophy 15

Video appears to show man leaving Oscars ball with McDormand’s trophy

Frances McDormand: We are not going back...I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that 45

Frances McDormand: We are not going back...I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino 135

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino

The Last Movie Star 113

The Last Movie Star

Have you seen this trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther'? 139

Have you seen this trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther'?

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 144

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

Curtis Stigers: One More For The Road trailer 133

Curtis Stigers: One More For The Road trailer

Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film is in theaters May 25.
Walt Disney Pictures
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

From Academy Award® -winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The Grinch

Movie News & Reviews

The Grinch

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.

Curtis Stigers: One More For The Road trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Curtis Stigers: One More For The Road trailer

Boise jazz vocalist Curtis Stigers recorded a live performance with the Danish Radio Big Band of the songs from Frank Sinatra's "Sinatra at the Sands" in 2014. The album is being released on Jan. 20, 2017 for the 50th anniversary of Sinatra's album release. Hear Stigers talk about the experience in this video.

Watch the "Suicide Squad" trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Watch the "Suicide Squad" trailer

A secret government agency recruits imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions in exchange for clemency in this movie to be released in theaters in August 2016. Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne and Viola Davis star in the film.

Matt Damon returns in "Jason Bourne"

Movie News & Reviews

Matt Damon returns in "Jason Bourne"

Matt Damon returns to his most iconic role in Jason Bourne. The next chapter of Universal Pictures’ Bourne franchise finds the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows. Based on characters created by Robert Ludlum, the film is written by Greengrass and Christopher Rouse.

Actor Aaron Paul hosts screening for "Triple 9" in Boise

Movie News & Reviews

Actor Aaron Paul hosts screening for "Triple 9" in Boise

Actor Aaron Paul, a native to Idaho meets fans before hosting a screening of his latest film "Triple 9" at the Egyptian Theatre Wednesday Feb. 24, 2016 in Downtown Boise. Hundreds of fans waited in line with promotional tickets and a chance to meet the Boise-raised actor made famous for his role in the television series" Breaking Bad."

Watch the Oscar nominations for best actor

Movie News & Reviews

Watch the Oscar nominations for best actor

The brutal frontier saga "The Revenant" landed a leading 12 nominations for the 88th annual Academy. The strong showing Thursday for "The Revenant," including a best actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio and best supporting actor for Tom Hardy, follows its win at the Golden Globes.