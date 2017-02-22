Family of Woman festival screens films about women’s issues in Boise, Sun Valley

The 10th annual Family of Woman Film Festival again focuses a light on issues confronting girls and women globally through films, lectures and discussions.
In Boise
Festival founder Peggy Goldwyn created a partnership with Boise State University to screen two of the festival’s five films for free at the Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, second floor, at Boise State University.
▪ See “The Apology” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, with a post-screening discussion by filmmaker Tiffany Hsiung. The documentary exposes the plight of Japanese girls and women who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. Now the women are hoping for reparations and an apology before most of them die.
▪ “Don’t Tell Anyone” (“No le Digas a Nadie”) screens at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at BSU, with a discussion to follow with filmmaker Mikaela Shwer and the subject of the documentary, Angy Rivera. In the film, Rivera shares her story of being an undocumented immigrant and a victim of sexual assault.
In Sun Valley
▪ On Monday, Feb. 27: Kick things off with the annual Filmmaker Retrospective showing, “Motherland Afghanistan,” a past Family of Woman festival film, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum.
▪ On Tuesday, Feb. 28: The annual Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture brings Sarah Costa, executive director of the Women’s Refugee Commission. She will speak at the free event at 6:30 p.m. at the nexStage Theatre, 120 Main St., Ketchum.
All films screen at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road.
▪ 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2: The festival officially opens with “The Apology,” with an introduction and discussion by director Tiffany Hsiung.
▪ 7 p.m. Friday, March 3: See “The Eagle Huntress,” a documentary about a 13-year-old girl who is the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter. Producer Stacey Reiss will talk at the screening.
▪ 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4: “Don’t Tell Anyone” (“No Le Digas a Nadie”) with director Mikaela Shwer and activist Angy Rivera.
▪ 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4: See “Motley’s Law,” a documentary about Kimberley Motley who is the only Western litigation lawyer in Kabul Afghanistan. Motley will be on hand for a post-screening discussion.
▪ 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5: The festival screens its closing film “Sonita,” a documentary about Sonita Alizadeh, an undocumented Afghan immigrant teenager living in Tehran, Iran, who rebels by creating a rap video against forced marriage. The video brings her fame and the chance to start a new life. Alizadeh will be at the screening.
Find more about these films and events at FamilyOfWomanFilmFestival.org. The festival runs Monday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, March 5, at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Films are $15 per film, $60 for the series at at the door, Chapter One Bookstore and Iconoclast Books in Ketchum.
