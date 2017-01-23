Dee Rees’ American odyssey ‘Mudbound' captivates Sundance

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams Pause

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

1:30 Edwards Greenhouse pops a little color into winter

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

9:46 Meet new Boise State receivers coach Eric Kiesau

1:32 Ted Cruz Says Feds Should Dump Public Land