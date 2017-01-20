Idahoans screen award-winning short at famed Utah film festival

The short film “Plena Stellarum” will screen Sunday and Wednesday in Park City in the Oscar-qualifying Animation Shorts program at the Slamdance Film Festival, which runs consecutive with Sundance. Screenings are at 11 a.m., Sunday, and 6 p.m., Wednesday, both at the Treasure Mountain Inn at the top of Main Street.
The film is the project of Idaho native Matthew Wade, a commercial animator/independent filmmaker; co-producer Sara Lynch, from Fruitland; and sound designer Jacob Kinch, who grew up with Wade in Boise and Meridian.
“Plena Stellarum” premiered at the Sun Valley Film Festival in March 2016; it won the Gem State Award (a film that best reflects the beauty and diversity of the state) and has since appeared in festivals throughout the U.S. and around the world. “Plena Stellarum,” according to one critic, “weaves together animation and horror” in a “hypnotic” and “mesmerizing” film.
Comments