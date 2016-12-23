‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on flight, reports say

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her work as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, suffered a heart attack aboard an Los Angeles-bound flight, according to multiple media reports.
Fisher, 60, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Fisher had finished filming for the latest installment of “Star Wars,” according to NBC News.
Fisher recently published her eighth book “The Princess Diarist” and in it admitted to an affair with Harrison Ford on the set of the original “Star Wars.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
