‘Assassin’s Creed’ is an exciting, if strange, ride

1:16 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band Pause

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

0:46 Tamarack's powder day on Dec. 20

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

0:51 Old Faithful erupts on the first day of winter

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?