Early retirement? Sounds good at first Incredible Age Expo

With millions of baby boomers past the 50-plus barrier and the top end of Generation X creeping into that demographic, the over-50-but-below-70 crowd is a huge segment. The first Incredible Age Expo was created to help them succeed — and enjoy their success. More than 100 local exhibitors will offer ideas and information for Idahoans in their 50s and 60s — people in late career or early retirement. They’ll cover topics ranging from leisure and travel to real estate and continued education. They’ll address the issues and questions that are suddenly important: How do I stay healthy and strong? What are prudent investment options? How do I downsize my life yet upgrade my world? How do I help my elderly parents?
Michael Deeds
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Free. Incredibleageexpo.com.
