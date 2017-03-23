Louie Anderson rolls into Boise for a night of stand-up

Stand-up comedian and actor Louie Anderson has always been multitalented. He’s created an Emmy-winning TV cartoon series, “Life with Louie.” He’s hosted “Family Feud.” He’s written books. He’s done ads for Land O’Lakes butter. The 63-year-old is enjoying yet another career resurgence thanks to his role as Christine Baskets in the FX television show “Baskets.” Last year, he won an Emmy for the gender-flipping portrayal.
8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
