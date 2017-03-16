‘NO SOUP FOR YOU!’ But you can get a book signed ...

Still recognizable as the infamous, mustachioed Soup Nazi from TV’s “Seinfeld,” actor Larry Thomas has no problem reminiscing about the volatile character he played in 1995. He’ll sign copies of his autobiography and cookbook, “Confessions of a Soup Nazi, An Adventure in Acting and Cooking,” in Boise this weekend. Thomas will be at Telaya Wine Co. on Saturday for the Kif Brown Foundation Wine Auction & Gala, where Boiseans will bid for the opportunity to have brunch with him. After dining at Richard’s on Sunday with the auction winners, Thomas will proceed to Go Out Local to sign books. That’s where fans can meet him.
Michael Deeds
Signing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Go Out Local, 106 N. 6th St., suite M4, Boise.
