Boba Fett, ‘Star Wars’ actors invade Ontario on Tuesday

Nope, it’s not a Jedi mind trick. “Star Wars Invades the Treasure Valley” is back for a fourth year. The headlining speaker is Jeremy Bulloch, who played bounty hunter Boba Fett, pictured, in the original Star Wars trilogy. Also answering questions, shaking hands and signing photos: Paul Blake (bounty hunter Greedo) and Mike Edmonds (Logray, an Ewok). “We’re super-excited. It’s one of our biggest community connection events,” says Justin Core, executive director of student programs at Treasure Valley Community College.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. (541) 881-5788. Free. 4rcc.com.
