Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings puppet characters to Boise

Whether you find Jeff Dunham’s stereotype-exploiting act to be funny (like gazillions of Americans do) or offensive (it’s actually not as over the top as hand-wringers like to pretend), you have to admit: The dude is one of a kind. The fact that he makes a lucrative living as a comedic ventriloquist in the year 2017 means that the joke is on us. He’s sold more than 7 million DVDs. He’s racked up almost a billion YouTube views. On the rare occasion that you do see Dunham’s lips moving, they’re often forming a contented smile.
5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35.50 and $47.50. Ticketmaster.
