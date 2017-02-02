Monster Jam brings the noise to Idaho Center

Prepare for the head-splitting roar of redneck fantasy trucks with 66-inch-tall tires. Monster Jam is returning to the Ford Idaho Center, where it enjoyed record attendance numbers in 2016. What’s the allure, you ask? You must be one of them “concrete-cruisin’ city slickers,” as original Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson likes to say. Organizers describe Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series as “more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!” It pits the top vehicles and drivers against each other in a points-based battle. Scheduled in Nampa: Grave Digger (driven by Cole Venard), Great Clips Mohawk Warrior (Bryce Kenny), NEA (Travis Groth), Max-D (Jared Eichelberger), El Toro Loco (Mark List), Monster Mutt Dalmatian (Cynthia Gauthier), Zombie (Tyler Groth) and Scooby-Doo (Myranda Cozad).
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $22-$47. ICTickets. Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 is $10; must be accompanied by a Saturday matinee ticket.
