Have fun, exercise your brain Saturday at free Innovation Day

If you’re feeling guilty for spending all winter hiding indoors watching TV, escape for a few hours and treat your brain to an afternoon of stimulation at the second Innovation Day. This free, three-hour event at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) is heavily student-focused, but you can drop in and join the fun no matter what your age. Adults will be entertained, if not amazed, by the more than 100 imaginative inventions at the annual Invent Idaho regional competition. (Why weren’t we that smart in grade school?) Or get hands-on by test driving VEX IQ robotics with Les Bois Junior High kids, or messing around with hi-tech gizmos with the Boise State Creative Technologies Association, Microgravity University and Space Broncos.
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Free.
