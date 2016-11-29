Tommy Emmanuel’s guitar magic — and Christmas classics — to fill Friday concert

This time of year, it’s easy to get buried by a blizzard of holiday entertainment. Poke your head out of the snow long enough to appreciate twice-Grammy-nominated acoustic guitar master Tommy Emmanuel. Fingerstyle fans will geek out on the first half of the Australian’s “Classics and Christmas Tour,” as he showcases the technical and melodic prowess that’s made him a worldwide success. The evening’s second half promises to be one of the best holiday sets of the year. Drawing from his new “Christmas Memories” album, Emmanuel will be joined on stage by charismatic jazz singer Annie Sellick, fellow Certified Guitar Player John Knowles and guitarist-harmonic player Pat Bergeson. Be prepared to “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Michael Deeds
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34.50 and $49.50 at ICTickets. $40 and $55 day of show.
