Tommy Emmanuel’s guitar magic — and Christmas classics — to fill Friday concert

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity' Pause

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

1:17 Breaking down Boise State's loss against Oregon

4:14 Orientation begins for new legislators

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

4:36 Highlights from Boise State at Air Force

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:32 Gloria Steinem in Boise

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott