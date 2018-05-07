Horoscopes for Monday, May 7, 2018

Aries
The changeable Moon in your eleventh house of friends and associates could make for some pleasant and not-so-pleasant surprises today. One thing is for certain; lending money to a friend or for a group cause may generate trouble for you in the near future. Try to stay centered and objective.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You may experience growing tension as Venus clashes with Neptune. Super responsible Bulls may feel as though everything and everyone depends on them; try not to shoulder the weight of the world. Delegate your lesser responsibilities to others now. Venus promises joy tonight, followed by sorrow if you are not careful.
Lucky Number824
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Already the zodiac's most easily bored sign, you may get a serious case of ants in your pants today. With the restless Moon moving through your ninth house of travel and adventure, you could feel as if you'll go mad without a change of scenery. Unfortunately, this may apply to your personal and romantic relationships as well. If you need space, just say so!
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The combined energy of desire-driven Venus and the intuitive Moon could present deep inspiration and your imagination may be running absolutely wild. One of the best uses for this energy would be in the bedroom with your partner, but if that isn't possible, you can gain an edge in your creative endeavors. Whether you are hanging from a chandelier or becoming the next Picasso, this is a day of intense, inner expression.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You may feel pulled in several different directions today as the Sun, Moon and Venus skirmish. It seems as though you can't please anyone, so stop trying. Your partner and your career may hold the most sway with you now, so try to reach a compromise between them. If that doesn't work, just tell the world to take a powder.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Moon clashes with Venus and Mars, making this an anything-goes sort of day. If you've been under stress, don't be surprised if you come down with a nasty case of the flu or a killer migraine. Tension at work may be rising, especially if you are involved in publishing, education, or legal matters.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
You may be struggling with passion and frustration as the tension between your fifth house of romance and your eighth house of power rises. Naturally you feel entitled to getting what you desire, and I agree that you should have all the pleasure you can possibly stand. Unfortunately, it seems as though there is always one or two killjoys making sure you pay a high price for every giggle and sigh.
Lucky Number716
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The intuitive Moon in your psychic fourth house increases your ability to predict future trends. Already one of the most perceptive signs of the zodiac, you can maximize the benefits gained from meditation today. If you can quiet ego and allow for inner silence, you should be able to tap into the wisdom of the collective unconscious with ease.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through your house of communications today, clashing with optimistic macho Mars, but energizing Venus the charmer. If there's a bit too much of the Grand Plan being hammered out ad nauseam at home, make a break for it with your love and head for the hills. A romantic dinner under the stars is what you need.
Lucky Number599
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The temptation to splurge on things you don't really need, but would really like, is strong now. It would be very easy to justify buying some new yoga props or a traditional tai chi outfit in the name of improving your health, but you can get the same benefits using things around the house wearing your old sweat suit. Delay gratification today and you will avoid regret tomorrow.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
After a dodgy day, the Moon harmonizes well with Venus in your fifth house of romance, lending you limitless charm tonight. Now is the time to make a move if you have your eye on someone special; your efforts are likely to be rewarded. Your relationships with your children can be improved if you take the time to really play with them now. Get in touch with your inner child.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Inner turmoil and fear may have you in an agitated state for much of the day, so avoid negative people and places, if at all possible. It may be hard for you to communicate now, so don't try to explain yourself to those who do not already know you well. On the positive side, you can get a lot of work done if you avoid chatting and socializing with your co-workers.
