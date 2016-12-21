Cue Bing Crosby. It’s looking like a white Christmas for Boise & the Treasure Valley

A weekend storm blowing into the Treasure Valley could leave Boise with its fifth white Christmas since 2007.
Snow and mixed precipitation could dump two to four inches on Boise Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service reports. Lows will be in the teens and highs in the low 30s.
In 1924, the high temperature on Christmas Day in Boise was 1 degree.
And Christmas Day itself? We have a 20 percent chance of snow.
The weather experts define a white Christmas as an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, said Megan Thimmesch, a meteorologist with the weather service in Boise.
Boiseans awoke to a white Christmas in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2015.
The snowiest Boise Christmas since 1877 was in 1998, with 6.1 inches, according to the weather service The coldest Christmas Day temperature was minus-20 in 1990.
29.5 average temperature for a Boise Christmas Day
The warmest? Sixty degrees in 1885. Even the long-range forecast doesn’t have Valley temperatures approaching that kind of warming trend.
