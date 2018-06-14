Pig out on fun: 5 things to do this weekend in Boise — from festivals to Father's Day

1. Stomp into a concert
Do an outdoor concert before the weather gets crazy hot. Kip Moore, Lauren Alaina and others will perform at the Jacksons Country Stomp festival Friday at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. ... Indoor concerts include performance-art marching band MarchFourth on Friday at Visual Arts Collective, rapper Tory Lanez on Friday at the Knit, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night on Saturday at the Revolution Center.
2. Rate the weekend X
X-tra good for families, that is. Cruise down to Rhodes Skate Park on Saturday and Sunday for the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier. Top skateboarders and BMX riders will compete, and it's free unless you want to buy premium bleacher seats. There will be a festival area with food trucks and beer, plus a Family Fun Zone, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Also, Harley Hooligan Racing rolls into CenturyLink Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday.
3. Take Pride in things
Boise Pridefest takes over Cecil D. Andrus Park at 601 W. Jefferson St. from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. (When did Capitol Park get renamed?) Pridefest has gone mainstream, and it's free, so they're expecting, like, 50,000 people. Here's the scoop: "Lighting of the Capitol, fireworks show, music, booths, rally, parade, Happy Valley Kids Zone with bounce houses, face painting, snow cones. Country-pop recording artist Steve Grand (Friday) and American drag queen Sasha Velour (Saturday) will headline a lineup of artists."
4. Have a ballpark beer
Craft beer fans aren't accustomed to seeing a large variety of local craft beer in Memorial Stadium. (Come on, Boise Hawks!) But local breweries will bust 'em out from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday during the annual Ballpark Brew Fest. Admission is $15 (includes Ballpark Brew Fest mug and six beer tasting tickets) or $10 if you buy online before Friday.
5. Take Dad out
Three ideas for Father's Day: The Father's Day Car Show filling 8th and Idaho streets from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Boise; the free round of mini golf for dads from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at Wahooz in Meridian; and the Father's Day Weekend Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday with beef brisket barbecue lunch at 11 a.m. at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village in Meridian.
