Donut Daze serves up artery-clogging delights in Downtown Boise

Sun rays and water sprays mixed with live music waves as Boise kicked off the 31st anniversary of Alive After Five. The popular event has returned to a newly improved plaza after a year of construction.
Michael Deeds’ 2016 column, “12 uncool things about Boise” got a lot of people talking in online comments and on social media. It flew over the heads of some stony-faced Idahoans. Others enjoyed the sarcasm. Michael shares some of the best.
Boise State’s Allie Ostrander claimed the national champion in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase for the second time last week. The University hosts a surprise celebration for Ostrander on Monday and awards her a hammer.
Colby Marshall explains some of the features that make The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch unique, from the reversible 18-hole golf course to the ranch-life experiences offered to guests. The Retreat is about a three-hour drive from Boise.
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.