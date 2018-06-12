New Boise restaurant opens this week with donuts, fried chicken, beer. And late hours

It didn't take long during a preview event Monday evening at Donut Daze for two obvious words to come to mind.
Heart. Attack.
There was no way to stare at the cafeteria-style trays piled with fried chicken, donuts, waffles, fries and coleslaw without pondering the proximity of the nearest defibrillator.
"Dad," came a young voice near me. "I can't finish this donut."
The wreckage in front of the little dude was impressive. But when a 10-year-old boy has been defeated by saturated fat, you know you're in a special place.
Powering through all of the culinary debauchery at Donut Daze takes will power. This is ironic, since it's a complete lack of will power that will lure Boiseans to this restaurant. It opens to the public at 7 a.m. Wednesday at 160 N. Eighth St. in an ex-nail salon space near the escalator at the Capitol Terrace building.
Donut Daze will appeal to morning crowds craving cake donuts, devil’s food donuts, buttermilk donuts, old-fashioned donuts and French crullers. (Donuts are available all day; chicken starts at 11 a.m.) Bargoers will eat up this place, too — literally. Donut Daze stays open until 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday nights. It also serves beer, wine and cocktails by the can.
Those grease-soaked napkins might not always be pretty at midnight. But restaurateur Russ Crawforth, who also owns both Pie Hole pizzerias and The Mode Lounge, knows what to expect.
"I think we'll do good business during the morning — there's limited donuts Downtown," he says. "But I think things will kind of taper off and we'll have an OK lunch. And then, I think, late night is when we'll be busy. That's always been the model at Pie Hole. After 10 at night is when we really do most of our business."
Technically, Donut Daze is fast food. You order at the counter, pay and get your grub right there. Donuts range from $1.25 to $1.95. Chicken is $6.50 for a leg quarter (thigh and drumstick) or $7 for a breast quarter (breast and wing). A family can do a Whole Bird (two breasts, two wings, two thighs, two drumsticks) for $21 and a big tub of coleslaw for another $7.
Chicken styles include standard Southern, Nashville Hot (with white bread and pickle chips) and chicken and waffles — with or without sausage gravy. And don't forget to pump hot maple syrup on top of everything.
There's seating for about 40 inside and another 16 on the patio.
Delivery is available Downtown. At almost any hour.
"Any office that wants donuts, we're going to bring it to you," Crawforth says.
What about chicken?
"We'll deliver everything," Crawforth clarifies.
Everything, of course, except that defibrillator.
