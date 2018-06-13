New Boise public market opens next week with restaurants, boutique shops, a bar, patio

A new season is coming in South Boise. Chow time is almost here.
The Boise Spectrum's long-awaited public market is scheduled to open June 21 at 7609 W. Overland Road next to Edwards Cinemas.
Not only is that the first day of summer, it's the same day the Spectrum hosts its free weekly concert series, Thursday Thunder, in the courtyard. Disco cover band $oul Purpo$e will help Chow customers "celebrate and have a good time," to quote a Kool & The Gang song on the setlist.
"Everything will be ready to go," Chow owner Nicholas Jones says. "The roll-up doors. Outdoor patio. Everything will be a go."
Chow (stylized as CHOW) has nine permanent tenants. Hailed as the first of its kind in Boise, the market takes over four previously vacant Spectrum spaces converted into a 7,200-square-foot suite. Jones envisions a dynamic place to browse and relax, especially on Thursday evenings and Saturdays, when rotating pop-up vendors will sell farmers-market-style goods.
Chow's restaurants include Aladdin's Egyptian Cuisine, Bluwave Tacos and Good Burger. Other food-and-drink destinations are Bar 76, La Gelateria gelato stand, Ratio Coffee and The Spice House, which will sell cheeses and charcuterie. Something Sweet candy store and The Chow Market, a boutique retail space with local flair, round out the shopping options.
The idea is to dine, drink and unwind, says Dede Schwab, marketing director for D. D. Dunlap, which owns the Spectrum.
“You’re kind of walking into somebody’s living room,” she said when plans for Chow were revealed last year, “with lots of different food choices and a place to hang out. Something for everyone."
"We’re excited,” she added. “This is going to be a great community gathering place. Just a place that’s got a cool vibe.”
With the exception of Ratio Coffee, which opens at 7 a.m., Chow's hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to close (possibly as late as midnight) Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays.
So what are you waiting for, Boise? Chow down. And enjoy a glass of wine next week.
"Bar 76 will be pouring," Jones promises.
Comments