New chain to open in Boise with 'phenomenal pizza.' Choose from nearly 40 toppings

Pepperoni? Come on, be adventurous.
With almost 40 toppings on the menu, Firenza Pizza will inspire Idahoans to get creative when it opens in Downtown Boise.
Located at 999 W. Main St. on the southeast corner of One Capital Center, Firenza has a target opening date of October or November, franchisee Duane Paris says.
A 10-inch pizza will start at $7.99 with up to four toppings. For a dollar or two more, you'll be able to to pile on unlimited sauces, cheeses, meats and veggies. "Create your own masterpie," the menu says.
"While convenience and price are important selling points, the priority for Firenza is phenomenal pizza," Paris said in an email, echoing the words of the Virginia-based chain's co-founder and president. "Unlike most other fast-casual pizza chains where the crusts are premade and machine-pressed, our pizza dough is made in house daily and hand-stretched to order right in front of the guest."
Firenza's build-your-own model is not unlike Blaze Pizza, which operates three Treasure Valley locations. Firenza pies are baked in an open-flame, stone-hearth oven. They're done super-hot and fast — guaranteed in 5 minutes.
Once the dough has been stretched, it's decision time. Servers assemble your pizza in a "make line." The dozens of toppings include "house roasted garlic, creamy mozzarella ovalini and your favorite meats. For those customers who don’t want to create their pizzas from scratch, Firenza also offers 10 chef-inspired signature pies ranging from the Primavera Fresca loaded with healthy vegetables, the Big Kahuna featuring smoked ham, bacon and tropical pineapple or the award-winning Chipotle Chicken topped with crema and fresh pico de gallo."
"In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers diners customizable salads, oven-baked wings, homestyle meatballs, breadsticks and more."
Drink choices will include beer and wine, Mexican Coca-Cola and fountain sodas.
The restaurant will be around 2,700 square feet, Paris said. There will be seating for about 90 diners inside and 60 outdoors on patio spaces on the east and south sides of the building.
Along with Boise, Paris owns the rights to future Firenza franchises in Meridian and Nampa. "The goal is to start off Downtown, get visibility, then probably move out to Meridian and Nampa," he said.
Online: firenzapizza.com.
