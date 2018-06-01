New skating rink is ready to roll in Boise this weekend. 'It's been long overdue.'

Lace up your skates. And remember: "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough."
After a dry spell pushing two decades, Boiseans finally get to glide around a roller rink again.
The long-awaited Treasure Valley Skate opens at 7 p.m. today at 4712 W. State St. The new skating center is in the former 20th Century Lanes bowling alley, which closed in 2017 after 57 years.
Bring on the Michael Jackson tunes. And disco lights. And bell-bottoms.
It's a dream come true for Scott and Tammy Stevens, who moved to Boise three years ago from Seattle. Almost immediately, the couple began hunting for a place to open a roller rink. Boise's last one, Skateworld, shuttered in the early 2000s. The Treasure Valley's only other rink is the Nampa RollerDrome, which has been in business since 1948.
"To not have a roller skating rink in Boise," Scott Stevens says, "with the growth and the success of this city ... We looked around and went, 'This is a no-brainer.' "
"I'm glad to be a part of it, because it's been long overdue here in this area."
Treasure Valley Skate is open six days a week. It will operate a seventh day, Tuesday, for private parties. It's also the new morning practice facility for the Treasure Valley Rollergirls roller derby squad, Stevens says.
"They've been using a barn," he says. "They've been looking for a new location. It was just a great fit."
Treasure Valley Skate is in a 20,400-square-foot building. The epoxy-style floor, which is 10,000 square feet, is where the bowling lanes used to be.
Skating sessions vary in length and cost. Prices range from $5 to $9 per session and $2.50 to $3.50 for skate rental. Details are at treasurevalleyskate.com.
The roller rink sells food and drink but no alcohol. (Sorry, Gramps, the bar from the old 20th Century Lanes is gone.)
As more Boiseans hear about the new roller rink, Stevens says, he's confident Treasure Valley Skate will pick up speed.
"The support has been phenomenal," he says. "You've got to have a roller skating rink. They're nostalgic. You build one, people will come."
