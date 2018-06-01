Mmmm, Krispy Kreme. Try to resist buying a dozen if you sneak into a local donut shop for a freebie today.
It's National Donut Day. Here's where to get free donuts. (And orders of donut holes)

By Michael Deeds

June 01, 2018 10:12 AM

Come on, it's only June 1. You've got plenty of time to diet before swimsuit season.

Here are some of the places in the Boise area offering promotions today for National Donut Day.

Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, is offering one free donut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St. in Boise, is giving patrons a free old-fashioned cake donut (or mini vegan raised donut) with any in-store purchase. (In case you were wondering, Downtown's other local donut haven, DK Donuts, is not doing a promotion.)

Papa John's locations have a new dessert: cinnamon sugar-coated donut holes with caramel cream. Normally, it will cost $4.99 for a 10-piece. But customers get a free order of the donut holes today with any online pizza purchase.

Walmart stores are handing out one free full-size glazed donut. Just ask.

