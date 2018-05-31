5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Rock the park, eat Greek, (bleep) cancer ...

1. Party outdoors

The family-friendly Music on the Water concerts are back this year at Esther Simplot Park. But instead of a multi-week music series, it's a weekend — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. It's free, but bring a wallet. This is a charity event for Make-A-Wish-Idaho. There will be food trucks and a beer garden. There's also a kids zone. Music starts at 4:15 on Friday and 1:15 p.m. Saturday, capped by a headlining set from indie-rock outfit Built To Spill from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

2. Chow down

Tzatziki sauce will flow from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Greek Food Festival at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2618 W. Bannock St. The menu will get your mouth watering with souvlaki ($7.50), gyros ($7.50), pastitsio ($7) and more. Admission is $2.

3. Stay up with Pauly

Comedian Pauly Shore's early gigs are sold out Friday and Saturday at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. But you can still join The Weasel at 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $30.

4. Drink for hope

Love craft beer? Hate cancer? Silver Moon Brewing of Bend, Ore., is releasing its annual F* Cancer IPA at a fundraiser from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Payette Brewing Co. You'll find happy hour pricing on all pints of F* Cancer, plus 22-ounce bottles for sale. All proceeds go to the Idaho chapter of the American Cancer Society. Find out more about this philanthropic beer's backstory here.

Last year in Washington and its home state of Oregon, Silver Moon Brewing raised more than $32,000 for the American Cancer Society. Join the fight in Idaho by picking up a bottle or three. Silver Moon Brewing Co.

5. Browse art

More than 65 Idaho artists will showcase their work at the 27th annual Art & Roses fine art sale in Julia Davis Park. There also will be food and music. Art & Roses runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.