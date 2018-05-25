Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend 2016 for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dressed as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com
5 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend: Buy $1 local beers, catch some Rays, enjoy 'Misery'

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

May 25, 2018 10:44 AM

1. Do Memorial at Memorial

Catch some Rays this weekend. Get outdoors in the sunshine and see gifted singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne, who will headline a concert Monday at Memorial Stadium. Bonus: Neko Case opens.

2. Load up on cheap beer

Cheap, local beer. Boise breweries have unleashed Memorial Day weekend bargains — mostly cans for $1. (Payette Brewing already ran out!) Find screamin' deals at Sockeye locations (aka Idaho's largest brewery) and merch and beer specials at Boise Brewing.

3. Hit Downtown bars for music

Highlights include Idaho-raised singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby and the Refugees on Friday at Neurolux, indie folk-pop group Y La Bamba on Friday at The Olympic, reggae-rockers Tomorrows Bad Seeds on Saturday at The Reef and Shimi Tree Live Flamenco on Saturday at The Olympic.

4. Discover an Oasis

Do you find yourself staying up until 2 a.m. watching Japanese animation on TV? Do you love cosplay? Surprise! You're the target audience for the 17th annual Anime Oasis EX, which happens Friday through Monday at The Grove Hotel, CenturyLink Arena and Boise Centre.

5. Live in 'Misery'

Very few tickets remain for Idaho Shakespeare Festival's opening play, "Misery." If you can't find a seat, well, the title seems fitting. Still, mentioning the Festival gives me an excuse to link to this full season preview, which you should read.

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is one of Boise's leading arts and cultural institutions. In this video, Idaho Shakespeare Festival company members tell what makes this company so special to them. McClatchydoland@idahostatesman.com

