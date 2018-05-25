5 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend: Buy $1 local beers, catch some Rays, enjoy 'Misery'

SHARE COPY LINK Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend 2016 for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dressed as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend 2016 for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dressed as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com