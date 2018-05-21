New restaurant opens Tuesday in Eagle. This fast-casual chain has never been in Idaho

That's not a Mediterranean breeze you'll be enjoying on the newest covered outdoor patio in the Treasure Valley.
But if you close your eyes, the food might take you there.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, a fast-casual chain new to Idaho, will start welcoming customers at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1592 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 4 p.m.
Serving gyros, Greek salads, grilled dishes, sandwiches and more, Taziki's will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The restaurant should be open for dinner in a few weeks. Staff is still being hired.
After the Eagle location opens, Taziki’s plans to work on launching two more locations in the Boise area, including one Downtown. Site selection is still in the works, but the hope is to open them in spring 2019.
Taziki's makes a point to promote its made-from-scratch recipes and fresh produce. In 2015, Taziki’s became the first national franchise to receive REAL Certification from the United States Healthful Food Council. The Taziki’s website lists nutritional information for entrees and other food.
Popular, health-conscious items include the Basil Pesto Chicken Gyro ($7.99) and the Grilled Salmon Feast ($13.99). (When I first wrote about the Alabama-based chain coming to Idaho, a recent Boise transplant emailed to say he used to eat at Taziki's twice a week in Florida. "Taziki's rocks," he wrote. "... The Salmon Feast was my fave.")
Among the daily specials, one that jumps out is Taziki’s Taco ($8.99 on Thursdays), grilled tilapia in a flour tortilla with slaw, spicy herb sauce and diced tomatoes, topped with a lime.
In an April press release, local franchise owner Shawn Tierney said Taziki’s will offer menu diversity and a chef-driven approach.
“All meals are prepared from raw ingredients much like you would use in your own home,” Tierney said. “Taziki’s does not use fryers or microwaves while preparing meals for customers.”
Taziki’s offers vegetarian and gluten-free choices, along with kids’ menu items. The restaurant also will provide take-out and catering services.
At about 3,000 square feet, Taziki’s in Eagle will be able to seat more than 80 people. The outdoor patio has the capacity for another 40 or so customers.
Online: tazikiscafe.com, facebook.com/tazikiseagle.
