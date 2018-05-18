Don't turn the page on Bob Seger. His postponed Boise concert just got rescheduled

Did you really think that Bob Seger wouldn't make it to Idaho?
The man is like a rock. And he's back — with a fixed back.
After postponing last November's Ford Idaho Center show for ruptured disc surgery and recovery, the 73-year-old singer has announced an official makeup date.
You'll have to be patient a little longer, Boise.
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band have rescheduled their Idaho Center concert for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
All tickets to the original date — Nov. 7, 2017 — will be honored. An additional 2,800 tickets to the new show will go on sale at noon Tuesday for $59.50-$119 at ICTickets. Any refunds need to be handled by that time at the point of purchase, according to promoter Live Nation.
For fans, the evening definitely should be worth the wait.
Seger is a classic-rock icon known for hits including “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Night Moves,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind” and “Like a Rock.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
When it was originally announced last year, this tour generated monstrous buzz. Creston Thornton of Live Nation called it “a once in a lifetime event for Boise.” Fans have been clamoring for updates about postponed gigs in all the cities virtually non-stop.
There's been debate about whether Seger has ever performed in Idaho. Some fans remember him opening for Bachman-Turner Overdrive in the 1970s at the fairgrounds, but the Western Idaho Fair is unable to verify that. Whatever the case, the Nampa stop will be Seger's first headlining show in the Gem State. And likely his last.
Eight years ago, he told Rolling Stone "My career's winding down. I can't do this much longer."
Keep your fingers crossed for 2019.
