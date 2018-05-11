Make this a date night. Outlaw Field in Boise announces its 10th outdoor concert

Slather on sunscreen — and use it to slick back your pompadour, dudes.

Retro-cool Chris Isaak will bring his Elvis-tinged style to Outlaw Field this summer.

The singer will headline at the Idaho Botanical Garden's outdoor venue on Tuesday, July 24. It's the 10th concert announced at this year's Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series.

General-admission tickets go on sale for $45 at Ticketmaster at noon Friday, May 18.

Isaak, 61, is known for his 1950s-influenced style. His hits include "Wicked Game," "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" and "Somebody's Crying."

Doors to the concert will open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.