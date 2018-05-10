8 new Boise concerts: Father John Misty, Iron & Wine, Amanda Shires, Brett Eldredge ...

Comedian Joe Rogan, rapper J. Cole and rock trio ZZ Top were major Boise concert announcements this week. But several notable club shows were revealed, too — oh, and a Sun Valley country event, which we'll include for road trippers. All these concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with the exception of J. Cole, which goes on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Ganja White Night: 8 p.m. June 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 general ($30 door), $45 VIP. Ticketfly.
Joe Rogan: 8 p.m. June 30, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $29.50-$89.50. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
ZZ Top: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
Father John Misty: 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29. TicketWeb. $33 day of show. Opening: Lucy Dacus.
Amanda Shires: 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25. Ticketmaster. Opening: Lilly Hiatt.
J. Cole: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.50-$99.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Young Thug.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $29.50-$79.50. Ticketfly. Opening: Devin Dawson.
Iron and Wine: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50-$59.50. Ticketfly.
Tom Segura: 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $33-$55. TicketWeb.
