5 Things to Do This Weekend: Put on a 'Happy Face,' try not to slam your Big Mother

1. LAUGH
Stand-up yuckster Ryan Hamilton grew up in eastern Idaho and cut his formidable teeth in the Salt Lake City comedy scene. He emerged unscathed with a big smile and a gift for clean, observational humor. Hamilton should be in a good mood when he visits his home state for an 8 p.m. Saturday performance at the Egyptian Theatre. A few seats remain. If the show sells out, you can still check out Hamilton's hourlong Netflix special, "Happy Face."
2. HEADBANG
Metallica tribute band Blistered Earth will ride the lightning at 8 p.m. Friday at the Knitting Factory with openers Traitors Gate and Hate Spell. It's $12 at the door. Rather not have heshers sweating on you? Then go check out former Smith Westerns frontman Cullen Omori, who headlines at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux with opener The Gloomies. It's also $12 at the door.
3. DO A BEER-THDAY PARTY
▪ Mother Earth Brew Co. is turning 8, and the brewery will celebrate with an anniversary party from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at its Nampa tasting room off Interstate 84 at 1428 Madison Ave. More important — at least if you're a hophead — a special triple IPA will flow. Big Mother, the brewery's anniversary release, will make its yearly debut — both on tap and, for the first time, in cans. Formerly sold in 22-ounce bottles, Big Mother is making the leap to colorful four-packs of 16-ounce tall boys for $10.99. Big Mother's base recipe stays the same, but the hop profile morphs. This run was dry-hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin varieties. Big Mother's taste is as dank and flamboyant as the can — powerfully delicious yet well-balanced, and super sneaky. This triple IPA is 10.5 percent alcohol by volume, and does not taste like it. (So don't slam it!) In addition to Big Mother, the party will feature limited-release beers, verticals and food-truck grub. Can't make it? Big Mother should start showing up at area retailers next week.
▪ Boise's own Payette Brewing Co. also is celebrating a birthday Saturday. The brewery will mark "Lucky Number 7" with a bash from 1 to 10 p.m. at 733 S. Pioneer St. You'll find seven varieties of cans sold for $2 a pop in the beer garden, a kids' fun station, three food trucks and yard games. Payette old-schoolers will appreciate a surprise appearance from Outlaw IPA, the flagship beer now known as Rustler IPA. A limited number of "limited edition" Outlaw cans will be available.
4. SIP WINE WITH MOM
Everywhere you look, there will be special menus and brunches for Mother's Day. (Check in advance with restaurants. Some sell out.) If a drive through wine country sounds pleasant, hit the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, which promises that "each winery will be offering something a little different: concerts, complimentary flowers, special tastings, and more." Here's an easygoing option: Bring a picnic and rock out, Mom style, with the old-school The Fabulous Chancellors on Sunday at Ste. Chappelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road. The gates open at 11 a.m., and the concert goes from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ($12 general in advance, $15 at the door).
5. CELEBRATE BOISE STREETS
Thanks to National Street Service volunteers, Boise's Public Lands Tour will happen from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at three locations with free ice cream, drinks and food.
▪ The El Ada Community Action Partnership parking lot at Vista and Targee "will be the starting point for a guided walking tour and an interactive photo wall, which offer visitors a chance to reflect on the value and potential of Boise’s streets." Local musicians Ana Lete and Emily Tipton will perform at that site.
▪ Meanwhile at Orchard and Denton, "volunteers will transform Thriftology’s parking lot into a comfortable and protected place for people to interact and engage complete with games and music." Local musician Naomi Psalm will perform there.
▪ "On Broad Street between 5th and 6th, there will be dancers, games, and activities to explore what permission and ownership of the streets can mean to the community. The three sites will be linked by a free trolley, which will run every half hour between the locations. The first trolley will depart from the corner of Vista Ave. and Targee St. at 1:30 p.m. Visitors who make it to all three stops will be offered a prize."
