This rap star has the No. 1 album in the nation. His Boise concert could be huge

After J. Cole surprised fans last month by announcing and releasing a new album, "KOD," it proceeded to do something utterly unsurprising — debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
That's what all five of Cole's albums have done. "KOD" also had the best opening-week sales of any album so far in 2018.
But here's a bit of a surprise: Cole is headed to Taco Bell Arena in Boise for a concert. He will headline a show Sunday, Sept. 2, with Young Thug opening the evening.
Boise is not known as a hot spot for hip-hop concerts. But that's been changing this year. Other recently announced Treasure Valley rap events have included G-Eazy and Logic.
Tickets to Cole's show go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, for $39.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50 at Ticketmaster. The concert, billed by promoter Live Nation as a "back to school party" at Boise State, will start at 7:30 p.m.
As the first artist signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation label in 2009, Cole's star has risen steadily. Another interesting fact about "KOD" and Billboard: Cole has become the first act ever to debut three songs simultaneously in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.
Cole's shows are averaging about 11,000 tickets sold per night, according to Live Nation. Taco Bell Arena won't hold quite that many people. Boise isn't exactly a predictable market, but I would not be surprised if the Cole/Young Thug gig ended up selling out.
