This comedian loves watching men fight. He'll pull no punches at his Boise arena show

Mixed martial arts fans are pumped about UFC's coming debut July 14 in Boise.
But before fists fly at CenturyLink Arena, one of Ultimate Fighting Championship's best-known names will let jokes fly there instead.
UFC color commentator and interviewer Joe Rogan will headline a comedy show Saturday, June 30, at Boise's Downtown arena.
The event should be a popular warm-up for fans attending the UFC fight two weeks later.
Rogan has worked with UFC since 1997. He hosts an exceptionally successful podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." He's also hosted television shows over the years such as "Fear Factor" and "The Man Show."
Rogan, 50, is an irreverent, opinionated comedian who is unafraid to ruffle feathers. He supports the legalization of marijuana and is an advocate for hunters. (Note: Profanity in linked video).
Tickets to the Rogan comedy concert will go on sale at noon Friday, May 11, for $29.50 to $69.50 (golden circle seats $89.50) at cttouringid.com or centurylinkarenaboise.com. The show will start at 8 p.m. Opening acts are planned but have not been announced.
