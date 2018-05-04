This Boise brewery won gold at 'the most prestigious beer competition in the world'

This just in: Boise Brewing appears to be onto something with its rich, roasty Black Cliffs stout.
Already the brewery's most highly decorated beer, Black Cliffs scored a gold medal Thursday in the American Stout category at this year's World Beer Cup. The competition, which bills itself as "the most prestigious beer competition in the world," featured 8,234 entries from 2,515 breweries in 66 countries. Awards were given in 101 style categories.
Since 2014, when head brewer Lance Chavez created it, Black Cliffs also has won two silver medals at the Great American Beer Festival and a bronze and a gold at the North American Beer Awards.
"I don't know if the Fair counts, but we also won gold at the Fair, too," Chavez adds with a laugh.
Black Cliffs, which is 7 percent alcohol by volume, is available on draft at the brewery at 521 W. Broad St., as well as at bars and restaurants. It's also sold in 22-ounce bottles at retailers. Unlike some dark beers, it doesn't feel like a winter-only choice. Even during warm weather, it's scary-easy to unconsciously kill a pint. (Take it from me. I eliminated two last Saturday on the patio at Boise Brewing.)
"They go down smooth," Chavez agrees.
One thing is certain: Beer aficionados appreciate its flavor. Especially beer judges.
"Right? I mean, it's done great for us," Chavez says. "What can I say? It's the first recipe I wrote for Boise Brewing outside of our core beers."
Chavez and Boise Brewing staffers watched a live stream of the awards ceremony, which was held in Nashville. That's when he found out about the victory.
"I'm still on a kind of ridiculous high that's lasted a day and half here," Chavez says.
Boise Brewing was the only Idaho brewery to earn an award. For the list of winners, visit worldbeercup.org.
